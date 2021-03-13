Scanning obscure GBA e-Reader cards

The Nintendo e-Reader for Gameboy Advance (GBA) is a strange and obscure peripheral probably best known for playing original black box NES games by scanning a dot codes printed on cards. However, there are numerous cards that feature some unique content and never get any recognition. In this video, I talk about the e-Reader and scan some weird cards from my collection.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Gamer’s Gullet – Pringles Halo Moa Burger Chip Review (Food)
Pringles Halo Moa Burger chips is one of the most obscure products ever created. It has no business even being a thought in someone’s mind, let alone an actual product you can buy. Sold exclusively at Walmart for a limited time, I think these chips [...]
Zelda II’s opening music is awesome
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link is easily the most controversial game in the series (no, not counting the CD-I games). Whether you love or hate the side scrolling, action-based combat and steep difficulty, there is no denying this sequel has some of the [...]
James Bond 007 (Gameboy) (1997) Long Play
Back in late 1997, N64 owners were playing GoldenEye 007. Rare’s smash hit proved that first person shooters could work on a console, even on one that had a goofy 3-pronged controller. Even though it was released well after the launch of the film, it [...]
Comments