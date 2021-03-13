Scanning obscure GBA e-Reader cards

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The Nintendo e-Reader for Gameboy Advance (GBA) is a strange and obscure peripheral probably best known for playing original black box NES games by scanning a dot codes printed on cards. However, there are numerous cards that feature some unique content and never get any recognition. In this video, I talk about the e-Reader and scan some weird cards from my collection.