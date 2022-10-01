Runner Little Kong: Jungle Fun now available on Switch

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Little Kong loves his “new” fur. Help him out in keeping it for as long as possible. Keep the fun going in this endless runner game.

Avoid any obstacles on his way. Beat your high score and become THE BEST monkey guide. Share your highest scores to impress your friends.

Kong got himself dirty while enjoying fruits. His mom tries to force him to bathe but he’s got other plans… That is to run away as far as possible.

Get ready for thrilling adventures alongside this adorable ape and keep him safe for as long as possible. Only YOU can make sure his fur stays nice and purple.

On his way, Little Kong will encounter giant ants, angry-looking fish, and other strange critters that inhabit this forest. They are minding their own business so make sure not to disturb them.

Your path is layered with tons of delicious fruit. Some are just tasty, while some may turn out to be quite useful. Find out which is which and use them on your journey.

KEY FEATURES: