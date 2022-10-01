Runner Little Kong: Jungle Fun now available on Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 1, 2022
Switch
2
0
previous article
Train Sim World 3 (PC) Review
next article
Super Jagger Bomb now available on Switch and Playstation
Little Kong Jungle Fun
Contents

Little Kong loves his “new” fur. Help him out in keeping it for as long as possible. Keep the fun going in this endless runner game.

Avoid any obstacles on his way. Beat your high score and become THE BEST monkey guide. Share your highest scores to impress your friends.

Kong got himself dirty while enjoying fruits. His mom tries to force him to bathe but he’s got other plans… That is to run away as far as possible.

Get ready for thrilling adventures alongside this adorable ape and keep him safe for as long as possible. Only YOU can make sure his fur stays nice and purple.

On his way, Little Kong will encounter giant ants, angry-looking fish, and other strange critters that inhabit this forest. They are minding their own business so make sure not to disturb them.

Your path is layered with tons of delicious fruit. Some are just tasty, while some may turn out to be quite useful. Find out which is which and use them on your journey.

KEY FEATURES:

  • Cute characters
  • Great replay value
  • Cartoon aesthetic
  • Reflex based
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsRedDeerGamesSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Train Sim World 3 (PC) Review
8.0
13
 
Eternal Edge+ (PC) Review
4.0
 
Railbound (PC) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
Train Sim World 3
Train Sim World 3 (PC) Review
 
Gigantosaurus Dino Kart
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart racing onto consoles in 2023
 
Eternal Edge
Eternal Edge+ (PC) Review
 
The Spirit and the Mouse
Wholesome adventure game The Spirit and the Mouse now available on Switch and PC
 
Railbound (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Super Jagger Bomb

Super Jagger Bomb now available on Switch and Playstation

by SquallSnake on October 1, 2022
Take the role of a little caped hero whose duty it is to collect bombs and keep stuff from getting blown up! In this retro ‘80s style arcade game, you’ll help the fearless hero Jagger fend of enemy robots and UFOs as he leaps across platforms, air jumps [...]
4
 
Little Kong Jungle Fun

Runner Little Kong: Jungle Fun now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on October 1, 2022
Little Kong loves his “new” fur. Help him out in keeping it for as long as possible. Keep the fun going in this endless runner game. Avoid any obstacles on his way. Beat your high score and become THE BEST monkey guide. Share your highest [...]
2
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums