Roguelike Dandy Ace coming to Switch and Xbox soon, PS later

Neowiz announced that Dandy Ace is headed to Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Xbox consoles on September 28th. The PlayStation version of Dandy Ace is still in production and will be released at a later date. Both the Xbox and the Nintendo Switch editions will be released with brand new never-released content, which is also coming to the existing Steam version in parity with the console launch.

Part Action RPG and part Roguelite, Dandy Ace’s core mechanic is in its extremely versatile skill system. Based on the magic cards that Ace has up his sleeve, the combination and powers of the skills can change depending on the equipped order. Each time Ace journeys into the Cursed Mirror, trapped there by the evil Green-Eyed Magician Lele, the player has a different selection to choose from, enabling countless possibilities for different builds and playstyles.

With the launch of the console version, nearly a dozen new cards have been added, along with a bevy of new trinkets to unlock and equip as Ace faces off against Lele.

“We were thrilled by the reception of Dandy Ace when it launched on PC last year,” said Don Hudson, Product Manager at Neowiz. “But we always knew that Ace and Lele would feel even better on consoles. Mad Mimic has made something truly unique and mesmerizing in Dandy Ace and we hope players the world over find something to love.”

“We’re so very proud of Dandy Ace,” said Luis Sampaio, COO of Mad Mimic. “The game was envisioned from the start for consoles as well as PC, so we’re thrilled to finally be letting fans on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch take their crack at the Cursed Mirror!”

What Is Dandy Ace?

Dandy Ace is an over-the-top fast-paced roguelike experience that follows a fabulous magician seeking to combine and use his magical cards while fighting and looting his way to defeat the Green-Eyed Illusionist, Lele, who has imprisoned him in a cursed mirror. While battling your way through Lele’s ever-changing palace, combine different cards with more than a thousand possibilities, each with its own playstyles and powers. Every run provides new challenges and combinations for players to explore as they progress closer to Lele.

Play as Dandy Ace, the amazing hero, and survive the challenges of the extravagant, lavish, and ever-changing palace created to defeat him filled with bizarre creatures and outrageous bosses. Find all the magical cards, gather shards and gold, and get help from his assistants and unconventional allies.

FEATURES

-Rogue-lite experience: Try, die and try again until you beat the Green-Eyed Illusionist with the replayability and adrenaline of a rogue-like with permanent upgrades that make you stronger as you progress further with each run.

-2D isometric fast-paced action: with lots of challenging but fair combat engagements. Battle your way through bizarre creatures and outrageous bosses while building up your own arsenal of magic.

-Create your own builds: Combine cards with more than a thousand possibilities, each with its own gameplay style and powers.

-Challenges of the ever-changing palace: Explore the extravagant and lavish aesthetics of the game through the nonlinear progression of the palace, fighting off unique enemies and bosses, on your quest to defeat Lele and escape the cursed mirror.

-Twitch Mode for Livestream Shenanigans: Call upon your stream viewers to provide aid, or hinder your progress in this Twitch-enabled game mode that lets Twitch audiences call the shots inside the Cursed Mirror.