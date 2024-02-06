Rogue auto-shooter Geometry Survivor coming to console and PC soon

Get ready to blast into some blistering arcade action with the latest title from Brain Seal Entertainment, Geometry Survivor, which is launching later this month on both console & PC!



Taking the popular Bullet Heaven formula and bringing it back to the neon glory days of early 80’s gaming, Geometry Survivor pits you against unyielding waves of vector based enemies. Fire off smart missiles, mega-lasers, blackholes, and more in an attempt to stop the horde, working run after run to figure out which combination of weapons will deliver the most powerful phosphor glow tinted payload. Keep those bullets firing as you spend the credits earned during your runs on new ships and upgrades, helping you survive just that little bit longer each time before having to put in another hypothetical quarter.



Geometry Survivor will launch on February 21st across Steam, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch and in the meantime it’s part of Steam Next Fest, so you can go check out the demo for the game right now.

Geometry Survivor is a rogue-lite auto shooter where you must survive for 20 minutes. Fight against waves of geometry ships, defeat their formations and survive the grid world.

Features