Resolutiion (Switch) Review

by squallsnake on June 8, 2020
Switch
4
0
previous article
One Way Heroics Plus and Hakoniwa Plus both coming to Switch soon
next article
Alwa’s Legacy coming to PC June 17, Switch soon
Contents
Item Reviewed

Resolutiion (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

2D art is nicely done

Negatives

Lack of direction and poor mapping system
Empty environments

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

A top-down dystopian action title that looks good at face value but lacks any sort of engaging gameplay.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Playing as a killer being guided by an AI, Resolutiion is a top down action game surround in mystery. Although the environmental art is strong and there are some cool flourishes, like the blood splattering effect, the gameplay never reaches anything beyond mediocre.

Since the playable character is such a tiny on-screen sprite, the emphasis is placed on navigating a large world outfitted with giant set pieces. This bleak cyberpunk region is the coolest character in the game but venturing through such a wide open space with no direction or environmental clues is tedious and time consuming. The map system is non-informative, so much so that it is a wonder why it was an implemented feature at all. The lack of direction makes aimless wandering empty and uneventful.

Even if there was a better guiding system, each area is often filled with barren spaces and random containers that can be mindlessly destroyed with a few melee attacks. In fact, I found myself taking more damage from exploding containers than from fighting the common enemy.  When enemies do appear, they are usually mindless fodder, the opposite of bosses – bosses can be tricky and employ cheat, annoying tactics. Since there is no leveling or attribute enhancing, combat comes down to the skill of the player. If you die, you simply restart at the last checkpoint and try again.

I feel bad for Resolutiion because the 2D pixel-based visuals are amazing but there just isn’t any exciting or captivating gameplay.  The minimalistic approach went a little too far as there should be more game in this game.

Also Try: ITTA (Switch)

Don’t Forget About: It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains (Xbox One)

Not As Good As: Akane (Switch)

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Switch
Deck13 SpotlightFeaturedMonolith of MindsResolutiionReviewSwitch
, , , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Resolutiion (Switch) Review
5.0
4
 
Genetic Disaster (Xbox One) Review
5.0
 
SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC (Switch) Review
7.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Alwa’s Legacy coming to PC June 17, Switch soon
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Flying Red Barrel -A Diary of a Little Aviator (PC)
 
Anthology of Fear – first gameplay footage and free prologue for the new horror game revealed
 
ShellShock Live officially launches 1.0
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Chex Quest HD (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Alwa’s Legacy coming to PC June 17, Switch soon

by squallsnake on June 8, 2020
Indie developer Elden Pixels has announced that Alwa’s Legacy, the successor to the 8-bit inspired platformer Alwa’s Awakening, is launching on Steam & GOG on June 17th for £13.99 / $17.99 / €14.99; with the Nintendo Switch launch soon to [...]
7
 

One Way Heroics Plus and Hakoniwa Plus both coming to Switch soon

by squallsnake on June 7, 2020
About One Way Heroics: A world controlled by darkness. In game, the darkness constantly advances from the left side of the screen, swallowing up the map. If you are swallowed by the darkness, it’s game over. You cannot turn back. The screen will [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums