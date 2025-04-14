Relaxing puzzle compilation Hook: Complete Edition now available on console

Hook: Complete Edition hits consoles. This is a set of two puzzle games created by Maciej Targoni, an independent developer from Poland. The titles offer a combination of minimalist puzzles, intuitive rules and relaxing gameplay. The release date for Hook: Complete Edition, which includes Hook and Hook 2, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch was April 10, 2025.

The games in the Hook series were created by independent Polish developer Maciej Targoni, who also has other puzzle games to his credit (including klocki). On the Steam platform, both titles currently have up to 97 percent positive player reviews each. To date, more than 2 million people have played games in the series on PC and mobile devices. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for the development and release of Hook: Complete Edition on consoles.

Hook: Complete Edition includes two games – Hook and Hook 2. The concept behind Hook is based on simple and intuitive mechanics that aim to remove hooks in the right order. The mechanics used promote the exercise of problem-solving skills. The game’s premise is easy to understand, but individual levels require more thought. Hook 2 is based on similar principles, which have been enriched with an additional dimension and new mechanics.

The visuals in Hook: Complete Edition features a minimalist style and subdued color scheme, which promotes concentration attention. Hook provides a relaxing atmosphere, and the player does not have to reckon with time pressure. The mood is also enhanced by calm ambient music.

Hook: Complete Edition – main features:

-simple and intuitive gameplay

-relaxing mind training

-minimalist graphics and ambient music

-two games included

-low price

The release date for Hook: Complete Edition on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch consoles is set for April 10, 2025, with a standard price of $3.99/EUR or the equivalent amount in another currency.