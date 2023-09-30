Reimagined version of classic Shark! Shark! now available on modern consoles

Dive in, underwater adventurers! BBG Entertainment is thrilled to announce the release of SHARK! SHARK!, the modern reimagining of a beloved 16-bit classic. Perfectly timed for World Maritime Day, the game is now available on Steam (Windows/Mac), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One/Series X|S, Windows Store, and the Mac App Store.

As a tenacious little fish in SHARK! SHARK!, navigate through perilous waters, confront formidable foes, and uncover hidden treasures of the deep. Enhanced with eye-catching graphics and absorbing gameplay, it promises to reel players into its watery world.