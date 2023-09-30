Reimagined version of classic Shark! Shark! now available on modern consoles

Shark Shark

Dive in, underwater adventurers! BBG Entertainment is thrilled to announce the release of SHARK! SHARK!, the modern reimagining of a beloved 16-bit classic. Perfectly timed for World Maritime Day, the game is now available on Steam (Windows/Mac), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One/Series X|S, Windows Store, and the Mac App Store.

As a tenacious little fish in SHARK! SHARK!, navigate through perilous waters, confront formidable foes, and uncover hidden treasures of the deep. Enhanced with eye-catching graphics and absorbing gameplay, it promises to reel players into its watery world.

