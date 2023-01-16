Radical Rex (Xbox One) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 16, 2023
XBOX One
0
previous article
Ship Graveyard Simulator (Xbox One) Review
Radical Rex
Contents
Item Reviewed

Radical Rex (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

2 games in one – the SNES version and GB original, presented in their original format
Save states are included (but you need to tediously navigate a couple menus to reach it)
The GB version is better and more playable than the SNES version

Negatives

Bare bones quality-of-life features – there are only a couple screen filter options
Default button mapping is horrendous
Poor stage design, unwieldly play control, and cheaply placed traps creates way more frustration than fun

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.0
Bottom Line

Qubyte Games deserves a ton of respect for re-releasing another compilation of a forgotten IP but Radical Rex is a me-too platformer of the 16-bit era that should have remained extinct.

4.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Qubyte Games has made a name for themselves over the last couple years by porting several 8 and 16-bit titles to modern platforms within compilations. Radical Rex is their latest port, bundling both the SNES and Gameboy versions into one digital release. The Sega CD and Genesis also received versions of Radical Rex but those versions are not included in this Qubyte compilation.

While I appreciate the effort of recognizing and porting a forgotten game to modern platforms, Radical Rex probably should have been left extinct, just like The Humans Collection. The SNES version, which was released one year after the Gameboy original, is a nearly unplayable mess as it tries to replicate the speed and momentum-based gameplay of Sonic but to poor effect. In order to navigate loop-de-loops, Rex needs to gain speed, mostly on an unwieldy skateboard, to make it over these never fun hurdles. Missing the mark, which is easy to do, or slamming into the wall forces the skateboard to disappear which can leave players stuck and forced to restart, or worse yet, stuck against a wall with no way to disembark from the skateboard.  Then, if you make it over these poorly designed obstacles, the player must deal with loose play control, non-interactive bugs/critters that unnecessarily fill the screen making the player think they are enemies, and speed that doesn’t give the player time to react.  Even the default button mapping doesn’t make sense for a platformer and blind jumps with a fast moving screen is never friendly.

Surprisingly, the Gameboy version is much more playable even though it was released a year prior and played on lesser hardware. While still not great, at least the player can competently finish stages and are not exposed to as many blind jumps and poor stage design. 

In terms of quality-of-life features, there is a save state option and a couple of screen filters. The presentation is bare bones but honestly it is all you really need. It is just a pain that you need to click through a couple menus to reach the save/load state screen. Why couldn’t these just be mapped to an empty button on the controller? Fast access to the save/load states would have made the troubling gameplay a little more playable and tolerable. 

Even though Radical Rex isn’t the best platformer, I still give a ton of respect and appreciation to Qubyte and Piko Interactive for re-releasing these forgotten games. Radical Rex is a platformer that you definitely do not need to play even though I still think it is cool it has received a re-release. I am looking forward to Qubyte’s upcoming releases (keep your eye out for the Glover re-release). 

On Par With: so many other me-too platformers of the 16-bit era

Watch It Instead: The Land Before Time

Wait For It: a Zool port

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Reviews, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
FeaturedPlatformerReviewXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Radical Rex (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
 
Ship Graveyard Simulator (Xbox One) Review
7.0
 
Chained Echoes (Xbox One) Review with stream
9.0
Platforms
 
Blind Fate Edo no Yami
Blind Fate: Edo No Yami (PC) Review
 
Space Runaway
16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!
 
R
Serious Fun Football (PC) Review
 
Starship Troopers Extermination scaled
Starship Troopers getting 12-player co-op shooter
 
pinballwizard 1
The Pinball Wizard (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Wings of Bluestar

New shooter Wings of Bluestar coming to consoles soon

by SquallSnake on January 10, 2023
Blast off for a story-driven shoot’em up experience unlike any other! As mankind faces the remnants of a mysterious artificial intelligence, it’s up to trainee pilot Aya and veteran ace Zarak to investigate the resurgent threat against free space. Along [...]
10
 
emoji Kart Racer

Playstation getting emoji Kart Racer the first official emoji game

by SquallSnake on January 6, 2023
Hearts flash across your eyes as you speed into the lead position, leaving your jolly, smug, and shocked competitors in the dust. That’s not just a flowery turn of phrase. It’s emoji Kart Racer, the first official emoji™ video game from the emoji Company [...]
20
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums