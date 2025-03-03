Rabbit Raid (XSX) Review

Published by Sometimes You, Rabbit Raid is a small indie platformer that is a retro throwback to the 16-bit era. Its simple design not only feels like an early SNES game, but its pixelated visuals look like one too.

The goal is to simply reach the end of the stage while collecting loads of fruit and jumping on enemies along the way. In addition to having the ability to dash, which makes the big floaty jumps even bigger and floatier, the rabbit can pick up and throw veggies somewhat similar to Mario 2 (NES).

The challenge remains casual and easy-going throughout. For example, the large enemies move in simple and predictable patterns, bosses are a breeze, and the player can optionally increase heath by dropping picked vegetables into a basket. Out of the few times I died during the dozen-stage quest, it was due to blind jumps and from enemies that suddenly appear without warning. Losing all health, however, immediately reverts the player back to the start of that screen which might only be a few seconds away so there isn’t much time loss.

Each stage is littered with fruit to collect and each defeated enemy also drops one. On top of that, there are secrets in almost every corner of each stage. If there is a border that is bigger/thicker than the playable bunny, there is most likely to be an invisible wall hiding dozens more fruit icons. Thankfully, the game provides a reason to collect these 100s of fruit symbols as they are used as currency to unlock outfits from the main menu. Granted, these are cosmetic only but at least there is an excuse to collect and spend especially since they are tied to achievements. On the other hand, each stage contains three stars to collect but they do not do anything which feels like a missed opportunity. In fact, the UI doesn’t keep track of collected stars. The only way to know if you found all three is to A, remember, or B, finish the level and wait for the game to tally your stats.

Visually, the expressive and simple spritework is fitting for a game with such a small dev team, one that is sold at a budget friendly price. Holding the run button also causes the bunny to stupidly open his mouth which is never not funny. Unfortunately, the soundtrack isn’t exactly the most pleasing to the ear. However, the tunes don’t really have a chance to become grating since the 90-minute adventure will be completed quickly. Also, the camera moves a little too quickly and a little too loosely, especially when dashing. Meaning, if you are prone to motion sickness, beware. I was only able to play a level or two before I started to feel a little queasy before needing stop and continue the next day.

Rabbit Raid is an approachable, basic platformer built within a 16-bit old school style. It isn’t anything you have not played dozens of times before, but its casual, non-exciting and somewhat boring gameplay is still playable especially for Achievement hunters.

Also Play: the Aero the Acrobat modern console ports

Not As Good As: Super Mario Bros. 2 (NES)

Wait For It: EastAsiaSoft’s next low-cost platformer with easy Achievements

