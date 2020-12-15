Puzzle platformer Hoa trailer and release info here

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

PM Studios is ecstatic to announce that Hoa is scheduled for release on the Nintendo Switch and Steam in April 2021. Showcased exclusively during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase this morning, Hoa is a beautiful puzzle platforming game that features breathtaking hand-painted art, lovely music, and a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere. Experience the Magic of nature and imagination as you play the main character, Hoa, on her journey through wondrous environments back to where it all began.

“It’s not everyday that a developer as talented as the Hoa team creates such a beautiful work of art” Says Michael Yum, CEO of PM Studios, “The level of care Skrollcat Studio has taken is evident in every frame as you discover the beautiful world they lovingly crafted”.



“Three years ago a tiny cute idea skipped into our minds. We set out to build a beautiful living world around it that tells its own tale, and we can’t be any happier now that we can share with you where the journey has taken us”. Says Son Tung Cao, Director of Skrollcat Studio, “We hope everyone will have as much joy exploring the world of Hoa as we have had creating it”.



HOA MAIN FEATURES:



Breathtaking hand-painted art

Step into a painting that lives – explore a vast world of meticulously crafted sceneries of stunning hand-painted art.



Outstanding original soundtrack

Captivatingly story-telling and emotionally-charged, Hoa’s exceptional score, originally composed and live-recorded, brings its world to life with a touch of nostalgia.



Lovely creatures

Keep an eye out for delightful magical creatures along the way. Most of them want to be friends, some might even tell you a little story or two. Cuteness guaranteed.



Gentle yet compelling flow

Navigate with a keen eye and solve exploration-based puzzles. Relax to the organic rhythm of subtle storytelling while being intrigued by endless little wonders. Be a child – it’s easier and harder than it may seem.

