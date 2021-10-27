Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition now available on PS5 and XSX

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 27, 2021
14
0
previous article
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (PS4) Review with stream
Pumpkin Jack
Contents

Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition, an enhanced version of the well-received PS4, Xbox One & PC 3D platformer from Thunderful Publishing and Headup Games, has made the leap to next-gen and is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Carved from the legacy of old-school 3D platformers like MediEvil and Jak & Daxter, solo developer Nicolas Meyssonnier successfully melds his love of those titles with a modern approach and sets it all in a spookily atmospheric world that finds fun in monsters, ghouls and devilish challenges. Harnessing the power of the PS5 and Xbox One Series X|S, the New-Gen Edition brings enhancements that have the eponymous Jack grinning more vibrantly than ever before.   

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition has a Performance Mode that targets up to 4K resolution at 60fps. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, a Quality Mode is also available that targets up to 4K resolution at 30fps, adding higher quality effects and shadows with ray-tracing.

Making this Halloween treat just that little bit sweeter is the fact that Pumpkin Jack is cross-buy on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms. So, if you already own Pumpkin Jack on PS4/Xbox One, you’ll automatically get access to the PS5/Xbox Series X|S New-Gen Edition at no extra cost!

Stepping into the shoes of the mythical pumpkin lord, Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition sees you set out on an epic quest to help evil triumph over good. 3D platforming challenges in the colourful and diverse Arc En Ciel Kingdom are mixed with fun combat encounters where you can deploy an awesome arsenal of weapons (occasionally with a snarky crow or haughty owl fighting at your side), as well as solve light puzzles and take on various mini-game challenges. 

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X
NewsPlatformerPS5Thunderful PublishingXbox Series X
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (PS4) Review with stream
6.0
7
 
Rover Mechanic Simulator (Xbox One) Review with stream
3.0
 
Accident (PC) – Review
6.5
Platforms
 
Undungeon
Action-RPG Undungeon launching this November on PC and Xbox
 
accident
Accident (PC) – Review
 
g feat
Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Preview
 
My friend peppa pig
Call the boys, My Friend Peppa Pig is now available
 
back 4 blood cleaners standoff
MyGamer Visual Cast – Back 4 Blood (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Pumpkin Jack

Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition now available on PS5 and XSX

by SquallSnake on October 27, 2021
Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition, an enhanced version of the well-received PS4, Xbox One & PC 3D platformer from Thunderful Publishing and Headup Games, has made the leap to next-gen and is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Carved from [...]
14
 
Rims Racing Bloody

PC and console players can play RiMS Racing for free – limited time

by SquallSnake on October 26, 2021
NACON and RaceWard Studio are offering two-wheeled enthusiasts the opportunity to discover RiMS Racing, a brand new motorcycle game concept combining driving and mechanics, for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. [...]
3
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums