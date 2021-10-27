Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition now available on PS5 and XSX

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition, an enhanced version of the well-received PS4, Xbox One & PC 3D platformer from Thunderful Publishing and Headup Games, has made the leap to next-gen and is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.



Carved from the legacy of old-school 3D platformers like MediEvil and Jak & Daxter, solo developer Nicolas Meyssonnier successfully melds his love of those titles with a modern approach and sets it all in a spookily atmospheric world that finds fun in monsters, ghouls and devilish challenges. Harnessing the power of the PS5 and Xbox One Series X|S, the New-Gen Edition brings enhancements that have the eponymous Jack grinning more vibrantly than ever before.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition has a Performance Mode that targets up to 4K resolution at 60fps. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, a Quality Mode is also available that targets up to 4K resolution at 30fps, adding higher quality effects and shadows with ray-tracing.

Making this Halloween treat just that little bit sweeter is the fact that Pumpkin Jack is cross-buy on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms. So, if you already own Pumpkin Jack on PS4/Xbox One, you’ll automatically get access to the PS5/Xbox Series X|S New-Gen Edition at no extra cost!



Stepping into the shoes of the mythical pumpkin lord, Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition sees you set out on an epic quest to help evil triumph over good. 3D platforming challenges in the colourful and diverse Arc En Ciel Kingdom are mixed with fun combat encounters where you can deploy an awesome arsenal of weapons (occasionally with a snarky crow or haughty owl fighting at your side), as well as solve light puzzles and take on various mini-game challenges.