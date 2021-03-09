Pocky & Rocky sequel gets official name and trailer

by SquallSnake on March 9, 2021
Playstation 4
Natsume announced the official title of the upcoming Pocky & Rocky sequel, Pocky & Rocky Reshrined, in a colorful trailer that is reminiscent of the original SNES game that launched almost thirty years ago. Pocky & Rocky Reshrined will launch on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. 

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined is a multi-directional scrolling shooter in the classic 16-bit style with improved graphics, sound, and fun! The adventures of Pocky and Rocky begin again! It’s the third installment in the original shrine maiden shooting series. The new game is being developed by the original development team, Tengo Project.

ABOUT POCKY & ROCKY

Pocky & Rocky follows the adventures of a young Shinto shrine maiden named Pocky and her companion, Rocky the raccoon, as they attempt to save a group of creatures known as the Nopino Goblins. Gameplay takes place from a top-down perspective and features both single-player and cooperative modes.

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined is a sequel to Pocky & Rocky, known in Japan as the action-shooting game series Kiki Kaikai, which first appeared as an arcade game from TAITO Corporation in 1986 and is being developed under license from TAITO Corporation.

