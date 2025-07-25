Pixel side scrolling roguelike Atomic Owl coming soon to PC

An avian story of a bird and a chatty blade unfurls its feathers! Hidalgo Bladewing and his companions return to their favorite ramen spot following a perilous mission, only to be confronted by the vengeful void crow Omega Wing. Two years later, Hidalgo must rescue his fallen companions from the clutches of this ruthless old foe with the help of a chaotic, brash-talking sword.

Atomic Owl is a pixel art-based single-player, side-scrolling roguelike that combines fast-paced platforming with dynamic hack-and-slash combat and a variety of weapons, powerups, and a demonic blade. Journey through 8 roguelite zones, save your friends and take up arms against Omega Wing!