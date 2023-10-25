Pirates on Target (XSX) Review with stream

Pirates on Target is a puzzle game in which the player needs to place boxes on a tiled grid to adjust the trajectory of cannonballs. The goal is to place these pieces in such as way that they find their way to a pirate ship, sending it to the bottom of the sea.

Basically a simple mobile game converted to console, this is a casual experience through and through. Sure, the music and sound effects are annoying and you’ll uncheck those options from the main menu, but it is a simple and mindless entertaining way to burn thirty minutes. The best part, it doesn’t take long to unlock all the Achievements. In fact, players only need to complete the first 30 of 60 stages to earn all 1,000 gamerscore. Too bad the player is restricted to each stage in sequential order and there isn’t any replay value. The challenge increases with each stage, so it is nicely paced, and most stages implement multiple ships.

There isn’t much else to say. The presentation is simple. The gameplay is easy to understand and approachable (there are even two control options: a cursor or gird movement). And if you wanted to cheat, guides are available online if you wanted to breeze through the mild challenge. Just be aware that this console version differs from the PC version that was previously released.

