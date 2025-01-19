Pilo and the Holobook gets Switch demo ahead of release

The cosmic adventure – Pilo and the Holobook – just received a date for its Nintendo Switch demo. Console players can start their journey through space on the 5th of February and join Steam players in their wait for the game’s full release.

The demo of Pilo and the Holobook has the first over 40ish minutes of gameplay filled with discoveries, spacey charm, electric sheep, and plenty of magical stickers.

The full release will have 3-6 hours of space exploration and information gathering. During this long journey, players will find more Holobook upgrades and meet residents of planets they visit – each of them funky and unique in their own way.

Players, who want to dive into the world of Pilo, will be sent on a mission to explore colorful but mostly abandoned worlds. There, they can document their rise and fall via stickers of their artefacts, machinery, and curious fauna.

On this adventure, the Holobook will be adventurers’ window to the past… and a list of clues to fighting off the malevolent goo that shook the universe – the Tar.