Papetura coming to Xbox and Switch soon

Papetura is already available on Switch and coming to Xbox and Playstation on March 9. You can check out my review of the Switch version here.

Papetura takes players on an enchanting journey through a world made entirely of paper. The game follows 2 small creatures named Pape and Tura, who must navigate through intricate and beautifully crafted paper environments to save their world. The game’s stunning visuals and intriguing puzzles are sure to captivate players of all ages, offering a truly unique and immersive gaming experience filled with an atmosphere of wonder.

Lend your hand to two little creatures, Pape and Tura, whose house is in danger of burning down. Explore the mysterious world shrouded in shadow and light, hand-crafted in its entirety out of paper. Marvel at the simple beauty of the unfamiliar, yet strangely inviting place you find yourself in as you point and click your way through your adventure. Muster the courage and face the dark, flaming monsters threatening your paper paradise.

Papetura is a labor of love and a love letter to both the craft of paper modeling and to old-school adventure games. Let the game transport you into a world of imagination and immerse yourself fully in the paper fantasy as the soft and fragile music of Floex sets the mood for your journey.

Short & Sweet – Experience 2 thrilling hours of an incredibly unique point-and-click adventure.

Paper View – Observe tiny insects, strange creatures, monsters, and truly magical locations, all hand-made out of paper.

Hey, Listen! – Lose yourself in the beautiful atmospheric music made by Floex – Tomas Dvorak.

Riddle Me This – Crack the puzzles and learn more about the story and the world.

Show, Don’t Tell – Experience the story without dialogue, told entirely by animation and strange noises.