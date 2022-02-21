Ocean’s Heart (Switch) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 21, 2022
Switch
4
0
previous article
Grapple Dog (Switch) Review
Oceans Heart
Contents
Item Reviewed

Ocean’s Heart (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Great looking sprite work accompanied by a stellar soundtrack
Puzzles and combat are typical Zelda-fare right down to the weapons and cross-bodied sword swing
Side quests are meaningful and worth your time

Negatives

Takes a minute to adjust to the speed of the dash ability
If you don’t play for a while, it will take time to remember where to go or what to do

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

Heavily inspired by classic top-down Zelda titles, Ocean’s Heart is basically LTTP-lite as it looks, feels, and plays like Nintendo’s fan favorite series only it is not as difficult, costs less, but still loaded with charm.

8.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Clearly inspired by classic Zelda titles, Ocean’s Heart is basically the combat and gameplay progression of A Link To the Past but mixed with the island hopping of Wind Waker all from a top-down perspective.

It hard not to make comparisons to 8 and 16-bit classic Zelda titles as the resemblance is uncanny right down to the way the main hero looks, is animated, and the full-bodied sword swings. The challenge never exceeds that of LTTP but that isn’t to say this game is a push over either. There are some moments of challenge but Ocean’s Heart can probably be best be describes as LTTP-lite. The adventure is still meaty, there are plenty of secrets off the beaten path, and the player must collect many items along the way but never reaches levels of frustration, making the experience approachable and enjoyably paced. 

Even though this looks, plays, and feels like a forgotten Zelda title, Ocean’s Heart still has just enough going for it to be defined as its own thanks to a cozy sense of charm and side quests that are meaningful.  It is easy to get distracted from the main quest, which involves pirates and rescuing relatives, as there is always something to do, someone to seek, or bosses to best. Each encounter, especially with NPCs, add that much charm into the experience to flesh out the environment and the narrative.  Completing side quests actually adds meaningful content, whether gaining a character enhancement or expanding the story in some way.

From a presentation stand point, the game looks and sounds like a forgotten SNES or GBA title as the sprite work is well done and rather adorable. The soundtrack also deserves high praise as it provides this whimsical experience that really blends into the island hopping nature of the gameplay.

It is easy to go on and on about the positive qualities of Ocean’s Heart but there sort of is no point if you played any Zelda game before (which you probably have).  If you enjoy non-3D Zelda titles, then you will mostly likely highly enjoy this and could very well carry you over until Breath of the Wild 2 gets released. It is only $15 too.

Also Play: Ittle Dew 2

Don’t Forget About: Trigger Witch  

More Engaging Than: CrossCode

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedReviewSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ocean’s Heart (Switch) Review
8.0
4
 
Grapple Dog (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Spirit Roots (Xbox One) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
Grapple Dog
Grapple Dog now available on Switch and PC
 
Matchpoint
Kalypso releases Matchpoint – Tennis Championship trailer
 
Will You Snail
Will You Snail? is an upcoming platformer that can predict your moves
 
Fluids Sounds
MyGamer Visual Cast – Fluids & Sounds – Mind Relaxing and Meditative (PC)
 
Mokoko X
Mokoko X coming to PC, Xbox, and Switch
View All
Latest News
      
 
Music Racer Ultimate

Music Racer: Ultimate is a dynamic music-based racing game

by SquallSnake on February 18, 2022
Published by ‘Sometimes You’, Music Racer: Ultimate is a dynamic music-based racing game where you not only get to choose your ride but your very own rhythm too! Music Racer: Ultimate will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and [...]
17
 
Red Wings American Aces

Online arcade warplane shooter Red Wings: American Aces gets trailer

by SquallSnake on February 17, 2022
Publisher All in! Games announced a new gameplay trailer for their in-house title, Red Wings: American Aces, a spin-off of their previous aerial arcade shooter, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky. The dynamic trailer features commentary by the games creator [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums