O.W.L. Projekt 2 (XSX) Review

The original O.W.L. Projekt launched in late 2024. Now, approximately four months later, O.W.L Projekt 2 is released and can be seen as DLC from the first game since nothing new is introduced in this sequel.

With the goal of guiding the wizard to the end tile, this simple puzzle game is approachable and slow paced. Instead of directly controlling the avatar, the player instead clicks on tiles within each single-screened map to direct the wizard’s movements by using the analog stick like a mouse cursor. The challenge comes from stepping on switches, avoiding predictable enemies, and walking through teleporters. The only other action is clicking and dragging colored boxes to create or move platforms.

My biggest complaint with the original game has not been modified here. That is, the player can only rotate the diorama environment; there is no option to zoom or adjust the tilt. While each stage can be complete without performing these actions, there is no question it would have been much less frustrating if these camera features were included. Also, the wizard moves very slowly by design. Which is fine, but then at least let me move that blue box in position while he is taking his time walking across the stage. It is annoying having to wait for him to stop before performing the next action. The purposely blocky visuals and relaxing ambient soundtrack also helps promote the casual nature of the gameplay.

Like the original, this sequel only costs $5, takes 1-2 hours to complete, and a pretty easy way to increase your Gamerscore. The original was also updated to support more than 1,000 Achievement points so perhaps this sequel might be updated too so Achievement hunters will probably want to take note. But in summary, there really isn’t anything wrong with O.W.L. Projekt but I wish this sequel made some gameplay changes to prevent it from being identical when compared to the original.

