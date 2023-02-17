New NES game Roniu’s Tale available on Switch and physical cart

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Step into the shoes of a hopeless wizard who tried to run away from his problems and found himself in a bigger mess. Help Roniu access his magic and find his way through a deadly dungeon while taking down a plague of enemies hellbent on keeping him there. Steady now, you’re no longer on stable ground!

Inspired by games like Solomon’s Key and Adventures of Lolo, Roniu’s Tale is a head-scratching top-down puzzler with action elements. Each level is designed to have one or more paths but beware: each move Roniu takes will cause the tiles to crumble as he passes. You’ll need to watch your step to search for the orbs and keys you need to escape, danger lurks at every turn!

Play the game with the NES Online controllers for a real-retro experience that will zap you back into the heyday of cartridge gaming.