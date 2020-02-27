MyGamer Visual Cast: Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (PS4)

by squallsnake on February 27, 2020
Gillman and Squall check out Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r], a new PS4 1-on-1 fighter with a long and confusing name (also on Switch). During the stream, they realize hand-drawn 2D fighters seem to be the rarity these days and how much they suck at fighting games.

In Under Night In-Birth, a mysterious phenomenon, known only as “the Hollow Night,” has enveloped regions of Japan in darkness for several centuries. Every area affected by the Hollow Night is beset by shadowy monsters–known as “Voids”–who feed off of a power called “Existence.” Most humans don’t possess the ability to see or come in contact with Voids, and therefore remain safe. You, however, are not so lucky. As one of a cast of unique characters, players fight their way through the dangers of the Hollow Night and defeat those who would try to get in your way. The game features classic 2D anime fighter controls with a splash of devastating combos and unique fighting styles sure to keep your appetite for battle sated. A fight is more than just pressing buttons!

