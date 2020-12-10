MyGamer Visual Cast: Tin Can (PC)

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Tin Can is currently an early access PC game where you play as the sole survivor from a destroyed space station. You escape on a pod, a tin can, as you venture through space with no knowledge of how to keep your vessel and yourself alive. The goal is to survive as long as possible while learning from your mistakes with each attempt.

Enjoy our stream embedded below: