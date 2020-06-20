MyGamer Visual Cast: Satisfactory (PC)

Buying this early access title on a whim, Gillman lucked out because Satisfactory is a very deep hybrid genre game. There is a little bit of Sim City, some light Borderlands-like combat, a touch of Minecraft – there are many elements from other titles all rolled into one.
Check it out for yourself with the embedded stream below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
House Flipper (Switch) Review
Originally released on PC in 2018, House Flipper gives players a way to clean, design, and sell houses. Even though this entire experience is composed of completing virtual chores and tedious backbreaking work, there could be an audience that appreciates [...]
Outbuddies DX (Xbox One) Review
Developed by a very small team, Outbuddies has been ported from its PC origins to consoles, outfitted with a “DX” at the end of the title to distinguish this console release. This is an exploratory adventure, often referred to as a Metroidvania, and wears [...]
Outbreak Epidemic (PC) Review with stream
Zombies in modern media have seen a real resurgence in the past decade or so, and with that in mind, the public wants to not just WATCH the heroes of the story, but to BE the heroes and make the same choices they make. But, since everyone is different, [...]
Comments