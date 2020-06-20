MyGamer Visual Cast: Satisfactory (PC)

by squallsnake on June 20, 2020
PC
10
0
Buying this early access title on a whim, Gillman lucked out because Satisfactory is a very deep hybrid genre game. There is a little bit of Sim City, some light Borderlands-like combat, a touch of Minecraft – there are many elements from other titles all rolled into one.

Check it out for yourself with the embedded stream below:

