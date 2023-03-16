MyGamer Visual Cast – Resident Evil 4: The Chainsaw Demo (PC)

This week, Gillman and I try the free Resident Evil 4 remake demo on PC. Before this stream, I played the demo on Xbox and could not beat the village section as you don’t have any ammo, my knife broke, and the chainsaw guy hunts you down without mercy. So of course, we die in this same spot on our PC playthrough here.
