MyGamer Visual Cast: Orcs Must Die! 3 (PC)

This week, Gillman and I try out some Orcs Must Die 3. It seems to be more of the same, which is by no means a bad thing, as real time action mixed with tower defense is usually a good combo.
Enjoy the stream embedded below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Ayo the Clown (Switch) Review
Ayo The Clown is a family friendly 2.5D platformer designed for young or inexperienced players. While not has complicated, difficult, or action packed as a Mario, Kirby, or even a Yoshi platformer, Ayo is purposely slower paced and more methodical, making [...]
Within the Blade (Xbox One) Review
Within the Blade has the foundation of a solid stealth/action ninja adventure, the 16-bit visuals are nicely detailed, and each stage can be completed in just a few minutes, ensuring fast gameplay. Unfortunately, several small issues damper the entire [...]
Check out these Halo Slurpee and Mountain Dew drinks
What would a triple A game launch be without sugary drinks? Since the beginning, Microsoft’s popular Halo series has launched most installments with marketing tie-ins of some kind. Halo 2 through Halo 4 specifically partnered with 7-11’s [...]
Comments