MyGamer Visual Cast: Orcs Must Die! 3 (PC)

by SquallSnake on August 12, 2021
PC
4
0
Orcs must die 3
This week, Gillman and I try out some Orcs Must Die 3. It seems to be more of the same, which is by no means a bad thing, as real time action mixed with tower defense is usually a good combo.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

