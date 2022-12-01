MyGamer Visual Cast – Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)

This week, me and Gillman play some of the latest Horizon game because Gillman was able to track down a PS5 so we had to test it out. This was an early stage in the game so there wasn’t much combat at this point but we talk about current gaming news and updates.
