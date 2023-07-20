MyGamer Visual Cast – Gravity Circuit (PC)

This week, Gillman and I try out the fun but challenging Gravity Circuit, a game that clearly takes inspiration from the Mega Man X series. Unfortunately, we couldn’t make it to the first boss during this stream but still enjoyed our time.
SquallSnake
