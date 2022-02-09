MyGamer Visual Cast – Fluids & Sounds – Mind Relaxing and Meditative (PC)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 9, 2022
PC
7
0
previous article
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb 8, 2022
next article
Will You Snail? is an upcoming platformer that can predict your moves
Fluids Sounds
Contents

Gillman and I tried something a little different this week as we test Fluids & Sounds, a mind relaxing tool. This isn’t really a game since there is no objective but instead the player can easily create motion-based art through a wealth of options. In other words, this is a glorified interactive screensaver, which shouldn’t be confused with low quality. Skeptical at first, we realize the potential of this app by the end of the stream.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Videocasts
FeaturedPCvideocast
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Pandemic Shooter (Switch) Review
5.0
11
 
Cake Invaders (Xbox One) Review with Stream
8.0
 
Theatre of Sorrows (Switch) Review
6.0
Platforms
 
Will You Snail
Will You Snail? is an upcoming platformer that can predict your moves
 
Fluids Sounds
MyGamer Visual Cast – Fluids & Sounds – Mind Relaxing and Meditative (PC)
 
Mokoko X
Mokoko X coming to PC, Xbox, and Switch
 
Fluids Sounds
Relax and meditate with Fluids & Sounds on Steam
 
Mago Villains Burger
Mago: The Villain’s Burger launches February 7
View All
Latest News
      
 
Will You Snail

Will You Snail? is an upcoming platformer that can predict your moves

by SquallSnake on February 9, 2022
No Gravity Games announces today that Will You Snail?, the game made by Jonas Tyroller – solo-developer and a Youtuber will be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Xbox. A fast-action platformer where an evil AI tries to kill you by [...]
5
 
Xbox sale green

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb 8, 2022

by SquallSnake on February 9, 2022
The following discounts will be available through Feb. 14, 2022. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale 39 Days to Mars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% ID@Xbox [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums