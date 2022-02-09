MyGamer Visual Cast – Fluids & Sounds – Mind Relaxing and Meditative (PC)

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Gillman and I tried something a little different this week as we test Fluids & Sounds, a mind relaxing tool. This isn’t really a game since there is no objective but instead the player can easily create motion-based art through a wealth of options. In other words, this is a glorified interactive screensaver, which shouldn’t be confused with low quality. Skeptical at first, we realize the potential of this app by the end of the stream.