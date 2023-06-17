MyGamer Visual Cast – Final Fantasy XVI (PS5, demo)

This week, me and Gillman play through some of the FF XVI demo that just released. The full game comes out next week and the save data transfers to the retail game.
During our stream, we discuss RPGs, lame tutorials, and what ever happened to that Suikoden I + II HD remastering?
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Nocturnal (XSX) Review with stream
Defined as an action exploration odyssey, Nocturnal is essentially a Metroidvania without the Metroid. Although there are some environmental puzzles to solve, this quest is more focused on action as opposed to backtracking while keeping the darkness away [...]
Grimace’s Birthday – full playthrough – new GBC game in 2023!
In the year of our Lord, 2023, McDonald’s commissioned a group of developers to use GB Studio to create a new Gameboy Color game to promote the new purple shake at McDonald’s. WHAT IS HAPPENING!?! In this quick play through, I made it through [...]
The 15 WORST Gameboy Advance Single-Pak linking games
Let’s be honest. You probably never played multiplayer Gameboy games because it is a bit of a hassle – you need link cables, each player their own Gameboy, a compatible game(s), a bunch of batteries. It is a lot of work so going through this [...]
Comments