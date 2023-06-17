MyGamer Visual Cast – Final Fantasy XVI (PS5, demo)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 17, 2023
0
Final Fantasy XVI
This week, me and Gillman play through some of the FF XVI demo that just released. The full game comes out next week and the save data transfers to the retail game.

During our stream, we discuss RPGs, lame tutorials, and what ever happened to that Suikoden I + II HD remastering?

SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
