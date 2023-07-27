MyGamer Visual Cast – Drug Dealer Simulator (PC)

This week, me and Gillman try Drug Dealer Simulator because he bought it for like $2 on a Steam sale. As expected, yeah, it is pretty bad which makes for a decent stream.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Turn Your Xbox Series X|S into a Retro Powerhouse
As gamers we often hold dear the games from our childhoods. Offering us golden memories of yesteryear, retro consoles and games are still widely collected around the world today. However, the consoles certainly don’t come cheap and once they bite [...]
Swords & Bones 2 (Switch) Review
Swords & Bones 2 features the same visual style, retro gameplay, and level of quality as the original. Honestly, it is more like an expansion pack than a new game, but I am okay with that since I enjoyed the simplicity and straightforwardness of the [...]
Dr. Mario (GB) – 1 hour music loop of win theme
A nice tune to put in the background while you do stuff.This tune is played when a player is declared in the 2-player link cable vs mode. The 2-player link cable mode is best of 3.
Comments