MyGamer Visual Cast: Drawkanoid (PC)

by squallsnake on February 6, 2020
PC
Drawkanoid is a new PC game that tries to eliminate the frustration that comes with single player Pong clones: the waiting in-between shots, the tedium that comes with trying to nail those last few bricks, getting the angle just right, etc. Since the player can draw the shape and angle of each shot, mixed with different shaped bricks, Drawkanoid is a neon infused brickles clone to check out.

During the stream Squall gets side tracked talking to Gillman about old Brickles-like PC games and start talking about Civ 1. Good times.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
