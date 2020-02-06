MyGamer Visual Cast: Drawkanoid (PC)

Drawkanoid is a new PC game that tries to eliminate the frustration that comes with single player Pong clones: the waiting in-between shots, the tedium that comes with trying to nail those last few bricks, getting the angle just right, etc. Since the player can draw the shape and angle of each shot, mixed with different shaped bricks, Drawkanoid is a neon infused brickles clone to check out.
During the stream Squall gets side tracked talking to Gillman about old Brickles-like PC games and start talking about Civ 1. Good times.
Enjoy the stream embedded below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Torchlight Frontiers will launch as Torchlight III on Steam this summer
Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games announced Torchlight Frontiers will launch as Torchlight III on Steam this summer and begins closed alpha testing January 29. This fast-paced dungeon crawler brings ARPG fans back to the Torchlight universe to [...]
Hardcore Mecha (PS4) Review
There is a lot to get excited about when it comes to Hardcore Mecha. Not only are there some combat-intense mech battles, there are also on-foot segments (which incorporate stealth), a super crisp 2D art style, and a soundtrack that ties it all together. [...]
SEGA AGES Shinobi (Switch) Review
Shinobi, the latest game from the SEGA AGES roster of games, is a challenging 2D side-scrolling Switch eShop download. The emulation wizards at M2 are continuing their streak of releasing old games through quality emulation and adding features to enhance [...]
Comments