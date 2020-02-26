MyGamer Visual Cast: Commandos 2: HD Remaster

by squallsnake on February 26, 2020
PC
6
0
Originally released many, many years ago, Commandos 2 has been given new life with an HD remastering. Gillman and Squall play through the opening stages and quickly realize they are not good at PC games of yesteryear.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
