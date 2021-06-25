MyGamer Visual Cast: Chivalry 2 (PC)

by SquallSnake on June 25, 2021
PC
10
0
Essentially the next large scale online multiplayer battle royale game, Chivalry 2 is brutal, fast-paced, and even has cross-play with console players. Here, we take this multiplayer title for a spin and succumb to a few gruesome deaths, having a bunch of fun along the way.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

