MyGamer Visual Cast: Burning Knight (PC)

by squallsnake on July 9, 2020
PC
7
0
previous article
Giraffe and Annika release date and trailer here
next article
Zoids Wild coming exclusively to Switch in October
Contents

This week, Squall and Gillman play a bit of Burning Knight, a rogue twin stick bullet hell-ish action title with 2D pixel graphics. Gillman complains about the framerate but Squall doesn’t think it seems to bad.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Videocasts
FeaturedPCvideocast
, ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Record of Lodoss War entitled Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wond...
9.0
21
 
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated ...
5.0
 
Swords and Sandals: Spartacus (Switch) Review
8.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Burning Knight (PC)
 
Record of Lodoss War entitled Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (PC) Early Access Review
 
Tennis World Tour 2 gets first trailer
 
FPS S.C.A.R features some fast paced demon slaying
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Inexistence Rebirth (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Zoids Wild coming exclusively to Switch in October

by squallsnake on July 9, 2020
TOMY Company, Ltd. and Outright Games have awakened the call to bring Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed, from Japan to the rest of the world. This brand new Zoids video game combines simple and intuitive 3D combat with spectacular, anime graphics and is coming [...]
8
 

Giraffe and Annika release date and trailer here

by squallsnake on July 8, 2020
Many wonders are ready to be explored in Giraffe and Annika, coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 25 in North America and August 28 in Europe and Oceania. Lend the cute residents of Spica a helping hand, engage in rhythmic combat, and [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums