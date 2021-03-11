MyGamer Visual Cast: Birthdays the Beginning (PC)

by SquallSnake on March 11, 2021
PC
3
0
previous article
Bladed Fury getting physical and digital release in late March 2021
Contents

Birthdays The Beginning is a simulation God terrain forming title. Temperature levels, dinosaurs, and building mountainous regions that look like certain male body parts are heavily involved in the gameplay.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
PC, Simulations, Videocasts
FeaturedSimulationvideocast
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Taxi Chaos (Xbox One) Review
4.0
4
 
Bonkies (Xbox One) Review
5.5
 
GraviFire (Xbox One) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Birthdays the Beginning (PC)
 
We Were Here Forever announced – trailer here
 
Pile Up! Box on Box is coming for PC in March, consoles this summer
 
Puzzle platformer Antonball Deluxe now available on Steam with extra features
 
Back 4 Blood Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 

Bladed Fury getting physical and digital release in late March 2021

by SquallSnake on March 11, 2021
PM Studios is leading with their sword hands and announcing the launch date for Bladed Fury coming to consoles in digital and physical edition. This game will be slashing its way onto the PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch March 25th. Bladed Fury [...]
9
 

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure release date announced

by SquallSnake on March 11, 2021
Vector Unit is pleased to announce that Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure will be available on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 for Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation.  Xbox and Switch players can pre-order the game with a 10% discount starting today, and Steam [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums