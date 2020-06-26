Multiplayer party brawler Gerrrms infects the Switch eShop in July

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Poland-based Indie developer Bugbomb Games is happy to announce that it’s single-celled party brawler, Gerrrms, is launching on Nintendo Switch via the eShop on 23rd July for £8.99 / €9.99 / $9.99. Gerrrms invites you and your friends to engage in microscopic brawls of epic proportions!

Gerrrms is a multiplayer party brawler where players take control of minute germs as they fight for dominance within the human body. Choose from 12 quirky germy candidates and start swinging from hooks inside a corporeal arena to move around as you engage in microbial warfare, competing in seven gutsy game modes, either in single-player or local multiplayer up to 4 players. Naturally, you’ll come in contact with rival germs so it’s important to stand your ground. Practice your sick single-celled moves and utilise power-ups: dropping dirty mines, packing a punch, launching microscopic missiles, getting gooey to slow your opponents down, exploding in size to push your rivals into surrounding hazards, making lightning-fast dashes or tactically using a pseudopod to instantly switch items with someone else – be it a flag or a bomb.

Gerrrms offers seven game modes including: Deathmatch – Swing your germ around and eliminate your foes by bouncing them onto spikes surrounding the arena. Swing for the win to be the last germ standing! Capture the Flag – With only one flag, four germs and countless obstacles, be sure to hold on for the win. Hot Potato – Bombs 101: don’t be holding it when the timer runs out… Makes a good gift for fellow germs though. Synapse Snatch – The goal is simple: grab the ball and bring it to your colored corner. Like typical cell behavior, there will be copies. Try to stop the others from doing the same! Gobble – A germ’s gotta eat! Make sure you’re first to the feast when food spawns around the arena. Antibody – Avoid ‘Barney the Antibody’ at all costs. He’s big, mean and out to get you so keep him busy by encouraging your opponents to pay him a visit instead.

Gerrrms has been highly anticipated since its debut at the Big Indie Pitch at White Nights Amsterdam 2020, where it was awarded second place from the twenty games on show. With its two-button control scheme and straightforward gameplay mechanics, Gerrrms is the perfect game to jump into with friends regardless of their skill level. Featuring a huge variety of game modes, a bountiful roster of bacterium and intuitive controls, Gerrrms offers a fun and frantic experience for all as they battle to become the germicide master!

“Since gaining second place at the Big Indie Pitch we couldn’t wait to bring Gerrrms to the Nintendo Switch – It’s multiplayer mechanics and accessibility lends perfectly to the console.” said Robert Kujawa, co-founder for Bugbomb Games. “This will be the first time that germs get good press and we’re happy it will be in such an entertaining manner.”