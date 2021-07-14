MouseBot: Escape From CatLab set for console and PC release

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 14, 2021
Playstation 4
4
0
previous article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (Switch)
MouseBot
Contents

Vector Unit announced that action platformer MouseBot: Escape From CatLab is launching on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Steam PC next Wednesday, July 21, 2021 for $4.99.

The new premium remaster of MouseBot contains over 20 new mazes, a super-fast new Arcade game mode, a new layer of level goals and achievements, and runs at 4k 60fps on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. You can also pick it up during launch week for a 20% discount!

MouseBot: Escape from CatLab is a zany and exciting platforming game that will test your reflexes, skills, timing, and love of cheese! Guide MouseBot through mazes of fantastical mechanical mouse traps created by the cat scientists of CatLab. Dodge giant metal Kitty Krushers, leap over mouse-grinding Roller Graters, evade scary Mines and Lasers, and platform your way across pools of bot-melting Acid on an epic quest for cheese and freedom.

Conquer 88 challenging platform-style levels as you delve deeper into the mysterious laboratories of CatLab and uncover the cats’ nefarious plans. Collect epic piles of cheese, and transmogrify that cheese into new skins and accessories for your robotic mouse.

Game Features

  • 88 challenging mazes filled with traps and obstacles.
  • Hilarious cartoon destruction! Try not to get crushed, stomped, zapped or blown to bits.
  • Unlock new abilities! Run, jump and transform for land and water!
  • Collect epic piles of cheese!
  • Win new skins and accessories to customize MouseBot!
  • Unlock the extra-fast, extra-nefarious new Arcade mode.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Arkan: The Dog Adventurer (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
10
 
Infinitrap: Rehamstered (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
 
Crash Drive 3 (Xbox One) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Project Downfall
Bloody shooter Project Downfall gets PC Early Access release – consoles later
 
Panic Mode
Save cute aliens from dangerous disasters in Panic Mode – now available on PC
 
Tales of Arise
Tales of Arise Preview
 
Castle Flipper
Castle Flipper (PC) Review
 
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil: Village (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
MouseBot

MouseBot: Escape From CatLab set for console and PC release

by SquallSnake on July 14, 2021
Vector Unit announced that action platformer MouseBot: Escape From CatLab is launching on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Steam PC next Wednesday, July 21, 2021 for $4.99. The new premium remaster of MouseBot contains over 20 new mazes, a super-fast new [...]
4
 
Project Downfall

Bloody shooter Project Downfall gets PC Early Access release – consoles later

by SquallSnake on July 13, 2021
Project Downfall is a trippy, multi-choice, brutal shooter with adventure elements. Consider it a mashup of the movie Falling Down with Michael Douglas, John Wick, and the style of Hardcore Henry, but done in a hazy, retro visual style with modern post [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums