MouseBot: Escape From CatLab set for console and PC release

Vector Unit announced that action platformer MouseBot: Escape From CatLab is launching on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Steam PC next Wednesday, July 21, 2021 for $4.99.

The new premium remaster of MouseBot contains over 20 new mazes, a super-fast new Arcade game mode, a new layer of level goals and achievements, and runs at 4k 60fps on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. You can also pick it up during launch week for a 20% discount!

MouseBot: Escape from CatLab is a zany and exciting platforming game that will test your reflexes, skills, timing, and love of cheese! Guide MouseBot through mazes of fantastical mechanical mouse traps created by the cat scientists of CatLab. Dodge giant metal Kitty Krushers, leap over mouse-grinding Roller Graters, evade scary Mines and Lasers, and platform your way across pools of bot-melting Acid on an epic quest for cheese and freedom.

Conquer 88 challenging platform-style levels as you delve deeper into the mysterious laboratories of CatLab and uncover the cats’ nefarious plans. Collect epic piles of cheese, and transmogrify that cheese into new skins and accessories for your robotic mouse.

Game Features