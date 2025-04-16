Mortisomem (XSX) Review

Published by Sometimes You, Mortisomem is an adventure mystery horror game with PS1-ish style visuals. While it is never actually scary, the one-hour quest is rather interesting, different, and wished more games took this approach.

Before going any further, it is important to note this is a first-person shooter without an option to invert the camera. So if you are Y-Axis inverter like me, be warned there is no option to make this change, something the developer said wouldn’t be patched. The good news is, there isn’t much in terms of shooting until the end but still, for an inverter like me, it is a struggle to play especially since exploration is a key component to the gameplay. Due to the lack of this basic feature, a feature that should be present in every 1st and 3rd person game, its review score is unfortunately reduced.

Playing as an American immigrant in 1917 Brazil, it is your job to explore and escape a haunted area. A demon called the Mortisomem is supposedly tormenting the locals. The rumor is, a man was brutally murdered by his wife’s family and transformed into demon filled with rage and resentment. Along the way, you’ll need to talk to NPCs, collect items, and run away from this intimidating demon within an open-world.

Thankfully, the player is given just the right amount of tools to complete this task mostly thanks to an included map feature. While it will not highlight a path to mission objectives, it does provide just enough detail to point you in the right direction. The gimmick comes from the purposely low-poly designed visuals, making it look somewhat like an early Playstation title. Personally, I find this style of visuals pleasing, especially given the topic. The low visibility, short draw distance plays exactly to this horror game’s strengths. At the same time, because it is so low poly, it isn’t ever scary maybe outside of a few sudden jump scares mostly coming from audio cues. When the monster appears, you just need to run so there isn’t time to stop and gawk anyway.

I am personally giving this game a slightly higher than average score simply because there is no option to invert the camera. However, if there was an option to adjust the camera for Y-axis flippers, then this game would score much higher as the different, yet simple, approach is appreciated. It just becomes annoying when you can’t easily click on things in the environment or accurately shoot the gun when your brain is wired to invert the camera.

