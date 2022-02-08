Mokoko X coming to PC, Xbox, and Switch

by SquallSnake on February 8, 2022
Mokoko X
Mokoko X, the nostalgic arcade game for Steam will be participating in Steam’s Next demo fest on February 21.

Mokoko X is an enhanced version of the original Mokoko on Steam, which raised about $2K on Kickstarter in 2019. The game is inspired by the arcade games like Volfied, Qix and Gals Panic.

In Mokoko X, the main goal is capturing the bigger portion of the screen to assist the girls that need help against the weird bosses.

Mokoko X will be released on Switch and Xbox One after the Steam release.

