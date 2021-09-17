Mask of Mists (Xbox Series X) Review

Full Review

Mask of Mists originally launched on Xbox One about one year ago. Now, Sometimes You has released a specific version for Xbox Series X. The asking price is $15 but Xbox One owners looking to upgrade can get a 50% discount.

In short, this newer Xbox Series X version plays exactly like the Xbox One version only it looks prettier and loads faster. That said, you can read my article about the Xbox One version of Mask of Mists here.

It is a bit of a bummer there isn’t any major exclusive content but this environmental puzzle solver still has some worthwhile bright spots. Sort of like Metroid but replace new abilities with limited use items, the player needs to explore a walled-in but still detailed environment. Once an item is found, it can usually be used by backtracking just a short distance away which unlocks more of the world to explore. It is an addicting loop if you don’t mind the basic and boring combat and lacking map system. In fact, not having a map, GPS, or objective indicator is the biggest annoyance as the lack of direction can lead to a disrespecting waste of time.

Even though the gameplay has some blemishes, the visuals and soundtrack are chill and colorful. In fact, there are times when the player will activate parts of the environment and it fills in colors as if struck by a painted wave. It is a cool effect that is slightly amplified by this upgraded XSX version.

If you missed the original Xbox One (or PS4) original release and see this next gen version available when it eventually goes on sale, a lower cost purchase price could easily provide a weekend’s worth of exploratory entertainment if you don’t mind the wandering.

Also available on PS5.

