Mangavania (XSX) Review with stream

Despite what the name implies, Mangavania doesn’t have much Metroid in it. If anything, it might be more closely related to something like Ninja Gaiden since gameplay is divided into 20 individual stages. Gameplay is also simple as one button jumps and the other attacks. Granted, a few extra abilities like a double jump and dash can be unlocked and wall jumps round out the move list.

Using simple 1-bit visuals, this action platformer has its own charm. The simple soundtrack is also on a short loop but mostly falls in line with what is happening on screen. Strangely, the game is built for speed runners as there is a detailed timer in the UI that constantly displays the time it takes to complete each stage. However, the game doesn’t do anything with these completion times. There is no leaderboard, score, or unlocks for completing stages with speed.

Length and complexity of the environment design grows with each stage. The goal is to shatter 3 red wisps then make your way to the exit, sometimes needing keys to unlock doors along the way. The lack of a mapping system makes navigation much more tedious than it should be since each stage often branches. Making matters worse, players cannot pan the camera so blind jumps make their appearance from time to time.

While it isn’t perfect by any means, this Sometime You release only costs five bucks. There are 20 Achievements too, each one tied to clearing each stage so all 1,000 gamerscore will be unlocked with natural play. Even with some obvious flaws, this is still a decent way to spend five smackers and a couple hours on a weekend.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

