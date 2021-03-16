Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia is an edutainment game with storybook visuals

by SquallSnake on March 16, 2021
Switch
7
0
previous article
Xbox games on sale for the week of March 16, 2021
next article
Snake Man’s Adventure is a side scrolling Metroidvania coming to Steam soon, Switch later
Contents

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia is an edutainment game that lets your kids learn about charming animals and beautiful plants on carefully prepared information sheets. The console version will be released by RedDeerGames on Switch and Xbox One/XSX.

The game is perfect for born explorers. Wandering around the lively boards, you’ll find animals and plants by yourself. Using a magnifying glass, you can reveal cards that contain interesting information and drawings.

GORGEOUS ILLUSTRATIONS 
The graphic style of Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia was inspired by classic fairy tales and… children’s encyclopedias. This enchanting and original style makes the exploration even more enjoyable, and various animations breathe life into the surroundings.
 
RELAXING MUSIC
While playing, listen to pleasant, relaxing music and the sounds of nature, such as birds chirping or frog toad.
 
EXPLORE THE WORLD
With a brave mouse you’ll explore the area around its burrow, walk through the forest, sneak through the garden and swim in the pond. In each of these places, unique species of animals and plants await you.
 
SO MUCH TO DISCOVER!
During your wandering you’ll come across over 160 unique species, about which you can learn something interesting.
 
AVAILABLE IN MANY LANGUAGES
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia is available in 18 languages, including English, Japanese, German, Spanish and French.

Key features:

  • over 160 species of animals and plants to discover
  • 4 different habitats
  • beautiful illustrations
  • a fun way to learn
  • relaxing music
  • easy and intuitive controls
  • available in many languages
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Kids Games, News, Switch, XBOX One
NewsRedDeerGamesSwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Blastful (PS4) Review
4.0
8
 
Journey of the Broken Circle (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
Taxi Chaos (Xbox One) Review
4.0
Platforms
 
Snake Man’s Adventure is a side scrolling Metroidvania coming to Steam soon, Switch later
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Birthdays the Beginning (PC)
 
We Were Here Forever announced – trailer here
 
Pile Up! Box on Box is coming for PC in March, consoles this summer
 
Puzzle platformer Antonball Deluxe now available on Steam with extra features
View All
Latest News
      
 

Snake Man’s Adventure is a side scrolling Metroidvania coming to Steam soon, Switch later

by SquallSnake on March 16, 2021
Snake Man’s Adventure, a side scrolling metroidvania 2D platformer, is heading to Steam later this Spring with a Nintendo Switch launch slated for later this year. Created by indie developer and publisher DosoSoft, Snake Man’s Adventure features [...]
7
 

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia is an edutainment game with storybook visuals

by SquallSnake on March 16, 2021
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia is an edutainment game that lets your kids learn about charming animals and beautiful plants on carefully prepared information sheets. The console version will be released by RedDeerGames on Switch and Xbox One/XSX. The game is [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums