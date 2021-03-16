Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia is an edutainment game with storybook visuals

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia is an edutainment game that lets your kids learn about charming animals and beautiful plants on carefully prepared information sheets. The console version will be released by RedDeerGames on Switch and Xbox One/XSX.

The game is perfect for born explorers. Wandering around the lively boards, you’ll find animals and plants by yourself. Using a magnifying glass, you can reveal cards that contain interesting information and drawings.

GORGEOUS ILLUSTRATIONS

The graphic style of Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia was inspired by classic fairy tales and… children’s encyclopedias. This enchanting and original style makes the exploration even more enjoyable, and various animations breathe life into the surroundings.



RELAXING MUSIC

While playing, listen to pleasant, relaxing music and the sounds of nature, such as birds chirping or frog toad.



EXPLORE THE WORLD

With a brave mouse you’ll explore the area around its burrow, walk through the forest, sneak through the garden and swim in the pond. In each of these places, unique species of animals and plants await you.



SO MUCH TO DISCOVER!

During your wandering you’ll come across over 160 unique species, about which you can learn something interesting.



AVAILABLE IN MANY LANGUAGES

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia is available in 18 languages, including English, Japanese, German, Spanish and French.

Key features: