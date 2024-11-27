Lemmings-esque Run and Gun Moons of Darsalon will Patrol and Save All Consoles on February 6

Solo indie developer Dr. Kucho! Games announced the release of Moons of Darsalon, a retro action “save-them-all” platformer including advanced physics combined with an unique retro feel, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One and Series S/X. Be a hero in charge of rescuing your lost colleagues and bringing them to the closest base station using your commands and their advanced AI. Fight fierceful alien creatures, avoid all sorts of threats and get rid of obstacles with a jetpack, enjoy the advanced physics engine that allows you to destroy terrain, and even make new paths with the ground maker!

Teams of darsanauts got lost during their mining missions on the different moons of the planet Darsalon. You need to complete several rescue missions in which you will have to lead them to the closest base station. They will use their own AI to follow you and to obey your commands. On your way to the base you will have to protect them from dangers and enemies using your laser gun, jet pack, pilot ground and air vehicles, destroy terrain, and even make new paths with the ground maker gun.

-Fast-paced laser gun shooting action against dangerous alien creatures.

-Enhanced mobility thanks to accessories like the jet pack and vehicles like the space truck and drop ship.

-Darsanauts implement advanced platforming AI including dynamic terrain detection, jump force calculation, light sensitivity, inter-NPC communication.

-Voice Commands to control companion NPCs.

-Dynamic ground destruction and creation: Destroy terrain and make new paths with the ground maker gun.

-Fully interactive and realistic liquid physics.

-Realistic off road vehicle physics.

-8 bit music based on MOS 6581 (SID) chip from 1982 and speech synthesis.

-Graphics are generated with a unique render pipeline that combines modern lighting, 2D sprites and 3D models pixelated in real time, all featuring a restricted color palette for an authentic retro feel.

-And of course, we cannot miss the good old CRT filter!