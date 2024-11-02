IREM Collection Vol.2 gets release date

Can you hear the bustling sound of the arcades? ININ, Tozai Games, Irem, and Strictly Limited Games revive the exhilarating atmosphere of 90s arcade action with the next chapter of the Irem Collection. The run and gun masterpieces GunForce, and GunForce II bundled with speedy shoot ‘em up Air Duel are blasting their way onto your console. Enlist a friend, reload, and join the GunForce, or take the fight into the skies in Air Duel!

Are you ready to take a pixel-perfect action-filled dive into arcade nostalgia? The digital edition of this excellent shooter triple threat is landing on the console of your choice, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox on the 14th of November for only €24,99!

Are you craving more of a physical touch to your games? Then Strictly Limited is sure to satisfy your itch with their exclusive physical limited editions. Interested? Then stick around till the end for more info on those!

A mainstay in the arcades of the 80s and 90s, Irem’s games were renowned for their high difficulty level, gorgeous pixel art, and fast-paced action.

Many a quarter or 100 yen coin was spent trying to beat Irem’s extremely challenging but even more addictive masterpieces, earning them the respect of arcade aficionados not just at home in Japan but worldwide.

After last year’s Volume 1, this 2nd volume keeps up the high octane momentum with three more shooters:

GunForce I and II turn you into a one-, or if you grab a friend, two-man army on an explosive mission to save the world! Once you’ve saved the surface the skies await in Air Duel. Hop into a helicopter gunship or a fighter jet and clean up the air!

About Air Duel

After a global catastrophe the shadowy D.A.S. organization has taken control of Earth. Become a World Defense Force pilot, hop into a helicopter, or strap yourself into a fighter jet and clear the skies in seven missions! Mobilize a friend and have him join you in the air in the local couch co-op.

About GunForce

The rogue nation only known as “R” has unleashed a supercomputer hellbent on conquering the globe. After disabling the world’s defensive systems only an elite commando operation might still be able to stop them: GunForce!

Use a variety of weapons and vehicles to run and gun your way through both the SNES and Arcade versions of this pioneering action title.