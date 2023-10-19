Interesting SUPER GAMEBOY Facts

Blog Featured Gameboy Color GB Classic SNES
0 7 Views
Super GB Facts banner

The Super Gameboy (SGB) was an accessory that allowed original Gameboy (GB) games to be played on a TV through the Super Nintendo. Black cartridge Gameboy games were also supported.

Besides having the ability to change colors and borders, here are a few other tidbits of information that I found interesting about the Super Gameboy.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

battle feat

Trianga’s Project: Battle Splash 2.0 (PC) Review

Oct 18, 2023 39 Views
Anthology of Fear Review | MyGamer

Anthology of Fear (Xbox One) Review

Oct 16, 2023 37 Views
Colorful Boi

Colorful Boi (PS4) Review with stream

Oct 13, 2023 75 Views
Mr Tuff

Previously cancelled SNES game gets official release

Oct 11, 2023 74 Views

No comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Reviews

battle feat

Trianga’s Project: Battle Splash 2.0 (PC) Review

Oct 18, 2023- No Comments on Trianga’s Project: Battle Splash 2.0 (PC) Review

Developed and published by Dranya Studio, Trianga’s Project: Battle Splash 2.0 offers a unique take on the merciless and…

Anthology of Fear Review | MyGamer

Anthology of Fear (Xbox One) Review

37 Views
Colorful Boi

Colorful Boi (PS4) Review with stream

75 Views
3241
Read More

Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.