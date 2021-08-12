Indie 3D platformer Heart Chain Kitty launching soon on Switch

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Created by solo developer Bernhard Politsch of origamihero games, Heart Chain Kitty is a 3D platformer in the mold of Super Mario Sunshine and Banjo-Kazooie. Fittingly, the game features 40 surreal levels filled with secrets and unique powers-ups – such as the aptly-named Power Glove, Hat Glide, and Screw Ray (which can loosen and tighten screws and bolts found around the world) – along with a deeply felt, endearing narrative.

In Heart Chain Kitty, a heart-shaped stranger arrives on Kitty Island – bringing very personal news: Kittey’s parents are missing. As Kittey searches for them, he must face what remains of a crumbling, dying world. From Kitty Island to the City of Cyclopia – through a huge comet-struck desert and the deepest pits of Darkside – Kittey’s big journey may lead to some uncomfortable truths …

Heart Chain Kitty will be available on the Nintendo Switch Friday, August 20 for $9.90.



As the walls of reality close in – and the line between dream and waking life is blurred – remember that everything will be just fine if you keep collecting those strange Power Hearts. If you get enough of those, you’ll surely win! Right …?