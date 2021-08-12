Indie 3D platformer Heart Chain Kitty launching soon on Switch

August 12, 2021
Heart Chain Kitty
Created by solo developer Bernhard Politsch of origamihero games, Heart Chain Kitty is a 3D platformer in the mold of Super Mario Sunshine and Banjo-Kazooie. Fittingly, the game features 40 surreal levels filled with secrets and unique powers-ups – such as the aptly-named Power Glove, Hat Glide, and Screw Ray (which can loosen and tighten screws and bolts found around the world) – along with a deeply felt, endearing narrative.

In Heart Chain Kitty, a heart-shaped stranger arrives on Kitty Island – bringing very personal news: Kittey’s parents are missing. As Kittey searches for them, he must face what remains of a crumbling, dying world. From Kitty Island to the City of Cyclopia – through a huge comet-struck desert and the deepest pits of Darkside – Kittey’s big journey may lead to some uncomfortable truths …

Heart Chain Kitty will be available on the Nintendo Switch Friday, August 20 for $9.90.

As the walls of reality close in – and the line between dream and waking life is blurred – remember that everything will be just fine if you keep collecting those strange Power Hearts. If you get enough of those, you’ll surely win! Right …?

  • Explore more than 40 levels.
  • Visit large, surreal, and colorful worlds.
  • Get around using a variety of Kittey’s abilities – like a bottle rocket, zooming, launch rings, swimming, pole-climbing, and more!
  • Jump between dimensions and complete additional 2D levels.
  • Complete quests and collect items. 
  • Try to unlock all the multiple endings, secret levels, and hidden bosses!
