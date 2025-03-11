Hyper Mirror Run is a head-to-head platform racing game

Hyper Mirror Run

Race head-to-head in the exciting world of HYPER MIRROR RUN. Compete locally against your friends or challenge an AI opponent.

You can navigate through mirrored worlds, mastering precision jumps and wielding weapons to triumph over foes. Dive into this 2D platformer for fast-paced action and a lot of fun!

Will you be able to conquer every challenge, vanquish enemies, and face powerful bosses at the end of each of the 5 unique worlds?

Don’t forget to collect the gems to earn extra lives, enhancing your chances to defeat your opponent.

Features:

  • 55 Engaging Levels: Traverse meticulously designed levels across 5 distinct worlds.
  • Versus Mode: Compete locally against your friends in thrilling head-to-head matches.
  • Single-Player Variety: Choose from 3 difficulty AI levels in single-player mode to tailor the challenge.
  • Unique Retro Visuals: Immerse yourself in the captivating retro pixel art and vibrant visual style, choosing from a variety of cute character skins that allow you to express your unique style and flair.
  • Precise and Enjoyable Controls: Experience controls that are both precise and enjoyable, allowing you to master every move with finesse.
  • Exclusive Soundtrack: Enjoy an engaging gaming experience with an original soundtrack composed for the game, including immersive melodies.

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on March 14, 2025 on the following platforms:

  • Nintendo Switch
  • Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
  • PlayStation 5
  • PlayStation 4

 PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.
* Xbox One and Xbox Series X version will have Smart Delivery.

