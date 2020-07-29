Hidden Objects Collection coming to Nintendo Switch in October 2020

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Two titans of hidden object games, Big Fish Games and Ocean Media, will soon join forces to give Nintendo Switch players an opportunity to experience six critically-acclaimed titles when Hidden Objects Collection launches on October 6th, 2020. Hidden Objects Collection will be available from Funbox Media Ltd in Europe and GS2 Games in North America.

This value-packed game is the first of its kind to combine six completely different Hidden Objects games into one for the Nintendo Switch platform. Each full-length game immerses the player in great stories while providing the proven fun-filled entertainment that can only be experienced by superb hidden object adventures. Each individual Hidden Objects games can be played in any order.

The Hidden Objects Collection for the Nintendo Switch includes:

Black Rainbow: For explorer Helen Stone, the biggest adventure is yet to come. Help Helen escape the burning village, guide her through the dark and dangerous forests and help the people of Amazonia. The evil behind the curtain is far bigger and dangerous than anyone could have ever imagined. It’s up to Helen to restore the balance in this hidden and unexplored world. Can you survive the impossible!?

Where Angels Cry: Strange events are taking place in an isolated medieval monastery, set high in the Alps. Monks are vanishing without a trace, mysterious persons are being sighted running through the dark passages of the monastery, and there are even reports that a statue in the center of the village is crying the tears of blood!

Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector's Edition: You have a new assignment! Dive back to 13th-century medieval Europe as the Vatican's best secret agent! Rumors have it that inquisitor Augustine went out of his mind as he became obsessed with witch-hunting, and people are terrified. Travel to Spain, to an isolated village of Portonero, and bring an end to this witch-hunting madness!

Man with the Ivory Cane: Paris, the city of lights, has turned dark on you. You are a young artist enjoying your life until one evening your girlfriend Sasha goes missing! You're the prime suspect. The only way to figure out what's going on is to take things into your own hands and investigate the whole case. Has she been murdered or kidnapped? Who's the criminal mind behind it all?

Farm Mystery: Happy Orchard Farm is trapped in a nightmare. People are disappearing into the mist that surrounds the town at night. It's up to you to solve the chilling case. Search for clues, solve puzzles, and play minigames to uncover the secrets of the Happy Orchard nightmare. Can you solve the Farm Mystery?

Myths of Orion: Long ago, in the Realm of Orion, a powerful but greedy wizard collected knowledge from all around the world. And thus, this wizard came to write the three books: Books of Knowledge, Law and Magic which endowed him with supreme powers. One day the mighty enchantress Salina, using all of her strength and courage, stole the books from the wizard. She prayed that the wizard wouldn't find them. And for many decades, he didn't, until one fateful day…

Fans of hidden object games can discover Hidden Objects Collection for the Nintendo Switch on October 6th, 2020 for $39.99.