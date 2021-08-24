Here is when Spellforce 3 will debut on consoles

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The perfect blend of Real-Time Strategy and a classic RPG experience finally comes to consoles: SpellForce III Reforced will be released on Xbox and PlayStation on December 7th. SpellForce III Reforced puts the players in the boots of a hero and of a general at the same time. Gather your companions, solve quests, gain experience and loot, level up and evolve your skills, all while you are taking command of an army, choose the best tactics, build a magnificent base and get your economy up and running to provide steady reinforcements.

SpellForce III Reforced offers an intuitive gamepad integration and tailor-made UI to smoothly control an RTS/RPG hybrid with complex mechanics.

SpellForce III Reforced will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on December 7th at an SRP of $39.99/€39.99/£34.99. For owners of SpellForce III on PC, the SpellForce III Reforced Edition will be a free update and will arrive on the same day.

SpellForce III Console Edition Overview

Additionally to the SpellForce III Reforced base game, both expansions will also be available on December 7th. “Soul Harvest” and “Fallen God” will each one sold separately at an SRP of $19.99/€19.99. Both expansions feature their own singleplayer campaign with 30+ hours of gameplay each, as well as new units and more. The whole package is also available at an SRP of $59.99/€59.99.

About SpellForce III Reforced

SpellForce III Reforced is a unique mix of an epic RPG storyline blended with accessible real-time strategy elements, designed to offer a riveting console experience to fans and newcomers alike.

It is the year 518. The rebellion of the renegade mages, known as the Mage Wars, has been quashed by the Crown. However, it was a Pyrrhic victory: Whole regions have fallen into anarchy, refugees roam the lands in search of shelter, and a mysterious, deadly plague called the “Bloodburn” has arisen and is spreading rapidly.

Features: