Heidelberg 1693 is a gory 2D Contra-like coming soon

Red Art Games is happy to announce that Heidelberg 1693 will come out digitally on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One and physically on Switch, PS5 and PS4 on November 18th. Set in the Sturmfront – The Mutant War universe, Heidelberg 1693 is a gory 2D Contra-like game developed by Andrade Games and ported to consoles by Red Art Games.
Heidelberg 1693 is a challenging 2D Action platformer inspired by classics like Contra and set in a zombie-infested version of 17th century Germany in which the player takes control of one of French King Louis XIV’s famous musketeers. The game adds a layer of tactical combat to the genre by introducing the weapon of choice of musketeers: the musket. Players will be able to fire one powerful – and very effective- musket shot at a time. The weapon must be used wisely because of its long reset time though. Heidelberg 1693 tells its somber story – featuring real locations and historical figures – across multiple paths and endings. On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Heidelberg 1693’s framerate will run at 120 fps (on compatible screens). On PS5, the game will also make use of the DualSense controller’s features.