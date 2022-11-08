Heidelberg 1693 is a gory 2D Contra-like coming soon

by SquallSnake on November 8, 2022
Heidelberg 1693
Red Art Games is happy to announce that Heidelberg 1693 will come out digitally on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One and physically on Switch, PS5 and PS4 on November 18th. Set in the Sturmfront – The Mutant War universe, Heidelberg 1693 is a gory 2D Contra-like game developed by Andrade Games and ported to consoles by Red Art Games.

Heidelberg 1693 is a challenging 2D Action platformer inspired by classics like Contra and set in a zombie-infested version of 17th century Germany in which the player takes control of one of French King Louis XIV’s famous musketeers. The game adds a layer of tactical combat to the genre by introducing the weapon of choice of musketeers: the musket. Players will be able to fire one powerful – and very effective- musket shot at a time. The weapon must be used wisely because of its long reset time though. Heidelberg 1693 tells its somber story – featuring real locations and historical figures – across multiple paths and endings. On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Heidelberg 1693’s framerate will run at 120 fps (on compatible screens). On PS5, the game will also make use of the DualSense controller’s features.

