Grood (Xbox One) Review

by SquallSnake on November 5, 2020
XBOX One
4
0
previous article
Resident Evil Village Preview
next article
Sword of the Necromancer opening trailer here
Contents
Item Reviewed

Grood (Xbox One) Review

Author
Positives

The slow feature looks pretty cool
Online leaderboards will keep competition fierce

Negatives

Nothing to unlock, no replay value
Starting over from scratch every time is super exhausting

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

A 2D shooter with high difficulty that comes from unfair gameplay mechanics and an unforgiving UI.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Grood is a highly difficult 2D horizontal shooter. Other than a time slowing mechanic, there are no other highlighting features making this an average shooter at best.

The game has three difficulty settings: hard, hard, and hard (literally). Having a stiff difficulty setting doesn’t make the game extra fun, unfortunately.  Instead of offering a genuine challenge in which the player needs to refine skill with practice, enemies simply take too many hits to defeat.  Enemy placement can also be unfair, just as a string of sushi-looking enemies that are bullet sponges fly in a pattern that fills the screen, or encountering one-hit kill laser shooting enemies that are basically unavoidable, and constantly being faced against annoying heat-seeking missiles that hone your position throughout the campaign.  Making matters worse, there is no visual damage indicator; the ship doesn’t flash when damage is taken.  Even the UI doesn’t inform the player how much exact health is remaining.  Instead of listing a standard red energy bar, the screen starts to get fuzzy and cracks to indicate damage. If anything, this annoying system just gets in the way and makes the game look intentionally uglier.

Speaking of ugly, the weird cell-shaded models isn’t doing the presentation any favors.  The left trigger slow-down effect is nifty and all but the interface doesn’t tell the player when it can be activated or when it can be unleashed.  Even the playable ship is this awkward, round vessel that doesn’t seem like it should be flying in the first place. Enemy design falls into this same category. They are supposed to be evil mechanical machines but are really nothing more than incoming blobs. Perhaps the strangest inclusion is the day/night cycle. It has zero effect on gameplay but seems like there was some effort put into this moot effect.

The only replay value comes from the online leaderboards and local co-op.  There are no unlockables, nothing to level-up, and there are only a couple other sub-weapons that can be found during play.  These extra weapons do not make the game any more fun and actually make the difficulty even higher; the shotgun blast doesn’t work as well as the standard peashooter, for example.  Starting over from the very beginning ever time without any checkpoint option fits the difficulty motif but doesn’t respect the player’s time or efforts.

Without any replay value or extra features, Grood is a shooter only the extremely dedicated fans will enjoy.

Also available on Switch and PS4.

Not To Be Confused With: Snood (Bust-A-Move clone)

Also Not To Be Confused With: Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Wait For It: Ikaruga 2

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Shooters, XBOX One
Drageus GamesFeaturedReviewShooterXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Grood (Xbox One) Review
5.0
4
 
Terror Squid (Switch) Review
5.0
 
Neighbours back From Hell (Xbox One) Review
5.5
Platforms
 
First look at Die After Sunset
 
Sword of the Necromancer opening trailer here
 
Family friendly Gigantosaurus: The Game trailer here
 
Far Cry 6 Preview
 
Spinch (PC) Review with Stream
View All
Latest News
      
 

Resident Evil homage Outbreak: The Night Chronicles now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on November 5, 2020
Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles is now available on the Nintendo Game Store for only $11.04. The game pays homage to the classic Resident Evil trilogy while adding a smidge of Silent Hill to the mix. The result is a unique single-player experience [...]
8
 

First look at Die After Sunset

by SquallSnake on November 5, 2020
PlayStark and Badland Publishing join forces for launching Die After Sunset, a roguelike third-person shooter where light and darkness take on special relevance Cartoon aesthetics, power-ups, gigantic final bosses and a plethora of playable characters [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums